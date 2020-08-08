Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Royal Rhinos Vs Twiga Titans MyTeam11 Match Predictions - Tanzania APL T20 Top Picks Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

RR vs TWT MyTeam11: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs TWT MyTeam11 Best Picks / RR vs TWT MyTeam11 Captain / RR vs TWT MyTeam11 Vice Captain/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Royal Rhinos Vs Twiga Titans MyTeam11 Match Predictions - Tanzania APL T20 Top Picks Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

Tanzania APL T20 Fantasy Tips: Royal Rhinos vs Twiga Titans | With 6 teams consisting of 14 member squad each, Tanzania Cricket Association is all set to kickstart its annual cricket event APL T20 from 8th August. The nine-day event will witness teams square off against each other in a single round robin format. The second match will see Royal Rhinos come against Twiga Titans on 8th August.

Match Details

Date: 8 August 2020

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Live Score/Scorecard: FOLLOW LIVE HERE

Injury Updates:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Analysis

Twiga Titans are equipped with a strong batting line-up. Zahid Abbas and all-rounder Drumit Mehta are two players to watch out in Twiga's batting line-up.

On the other hand, presence of Aahil Jasani, Yash Hirwania and Safwan Annarathodika strengthens the Royal Rhino's bowling squad. Notably, Aahil Jasani was named the top player in U19 World Cup Africa Division in 2018. His unbeaten knock of 43 against Rwanada proved to be pivitol in the team's qualification for the semi-finals and is surely someone to keep your eyes on.

Both teams look really strong with their respective areas. They both seem to have an equal chance of coming out on top in this riveting encounter.

There is very little to separate between these two sides but the Twiga Titans might have a slight edge over the Royal Rhinos. Choice of captains are Abbas, Jasani, Premji and Mehta.

Probable Playing XI

Royal Rhinos:

Baraka Laiza, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Aahil Jasani, Seif Khalifa, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania, Safwan Annarathodika, Augustine Mwamele

Twiga Titans:

Kelvin Nasibu, Zahid Abbas, Jatin Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Drumit Mehta, Abdurrahman Akida, Faraji Mrope, Bhavesh Govin, Nyenje Hashimu, Kishwabi Ngoze, Ali Hafidhi

Captain:

Zahid Abbas

Vice – Captain:

Aahil Jasani

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Kelvin Nasibu

Batsmen: Zahid Abbas, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Jatin Darji, Kassimu Nassoro

All-rounders: Aahil Jasani, Drumit Mehta, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore

Bowlers: Yash Hirwania, Nyenje Hashimu, Safwan Annarathodika

Follow @CricketNext for more

RR vs TWT MyTeam11/RR vs TWT MyTeam11 prediction/RR vs TWT MyTeam11 team/RR vs TWT MyTeam11 top picks/RR vs TWT/MyTeam11/RR vs TWT Scorecard/MyTeam11/RR vs TWT Dream11/RR vs TWT Dream11 prediction/RR vs TWT Dream11 team/RR vs TWT Dream11 top picks/RR vs TWT/Dream11/RR vs TWT Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

dream11Fantasy TipsMyTeam11RR vs TWT live scoreTanzania APL T20Tanzania APL T20 live scoreTanzania APL T20 live streamingTanzania APL T20 scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more