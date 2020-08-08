Royal Rhinos Vs Twiga Titans MyTeam11 Match Predictions - Tanzania APL T20 Top Picks Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

Tanzania APL T20 Fantasy Tips: Royal Rhinos vs Twiga Titans | With 6 teams consisting of 14 member squad each, Tanzania Cricket Association is all set to kickstart its annual cricket event APL T20 from 8th August. The nine-day event will witness teams square off against each other in a single round robin format. The second match will see Royal Rhinos come against Twiga Titans on 8th August.
Match Details
Date: 8 August 2020
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Live Streaming: SportsTiger App
Live Score/Scorecard: FOLLOW LIVE HERE
Injury Updates:
No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.
Analysis
Twiga Titans are equipped with a strong batting line-up. Zahid Abbas and all-rounder Drumit Mehta are two players to watch out in Twiga's batting line-up.
On the other hand, presence of Aahil Jasani, Yash Hirwania and Safwan Annarathodika strengthens the Royal Rhino's bowling squad. Notably, Aahil Jasani was named the top player in U19 World Cup Africa Division in 2018. His unbeaten knock of 43 against Rwanada proved to be pivitol in the team's qualification for the semi-finals and is surely someone to keep your eyes on.
Both teams look really strong with their respective areas. They both seem to have an equal chance of coming out on top in this riveting encounter.
There is very little to separate between these two sides but the Twiga Titans might have a slight edge over the Royal Rhinos. Choice of captains are Abbas, Jasani, Premji and Mehta.
Probable Playing XI
Royal Rhinos:
Baraka Laiza, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Aahil Jasani, Seif Khalifa, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania, Safwan Annarathodika, Augustine Mwamele
Twiga Titans:
Kelvin Nasibu, Zahid Abbas, Jatin Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Drumit Mehta, Abdurrahman Akida, Faraji Mrope, Bhavesh Govin, Nyenje Hashimu, Kishwabi Ngoze, Ali Hafidhi
Captain:
Zahid Abbas
Vice – Captain:
Aahil Jasani
Best 14
Wicket-keeper: Kelvin Nasibu
Batsmen: Zahid Abbas, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Jatin Darji, Kassimu Nassoro
All-rounders: Aahil Jasani, Drumit Mehta, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore
Bowlers: Yash Hirwania, Nyenje Hashimu, Safwan Annarathodika
