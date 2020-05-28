Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

RP Singh Reveals Why Adam Gilchrist Was Angry at Himself after 2009 IPL Semi-final

RP Singh who was a key member of the 2009 IPL-winning Deccan Chargers, recalled an incident during DC’s victorious 2009 campaign wherein skipper Adam Gilchrist was angry at himself.

Cricketnext Staff |May 28, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Former India pacer RP Singh who was a key member of the 2009 IPL-winning Deccan Chargers, recalled an incident during DC’s victorious 2009 campaign wherein skipper Adam Gilchrist was angry at himself after the semi-final.

“Gilchrist was furious with himself despite playing a match-winning knock of 85 runs in the 2009 semi-finals. He came back to the dressing room after the knock but was angry and furious," Singh said on Star Sports’ IPL Finals show.

"I was surprised and asked him what’s the matter and why was he angry after that great knock. Gilchrist said he wanted to finish the game and needs to learn to finish games for the team!”

Singh also added that Gilchrist was superstitious about medium pacer Harmeet Singh. The veteran Australian wicket-keeper believed that when Harmeet did well, the team won.

“Adam Gilchrist was superstitious about Harmeet Singh. Harmeet was considered as the lucky mascot for Deccan Chargers. Gilchrist believed that if Harmeet plays, Deccan wins the game!”

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, another member of Deccan Chargers, recalls challenging situations the team went through during their victorious 2009 campaign.

“When we started the campaign in South Africa, we didn’t have enough clothes! Gilchrist then brought the team together and assured us things will fall in place once they start winning.

"There were team meetings about trusting each other, standing by your team-mates. Seniors like VVS supported from the bench. They isolated us from the outside pressure, and we were able to perform consistently that season.”

Watch Deccan Chargers bag their maiden IPL trophy on the Star Sports network on Friday (May 29) from 11 AM IST.

