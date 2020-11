RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 Best Picks / RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 Captain / RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the first match of the ECS T10 Rome series, Royal Parma CC will be squaring off against Kingsgrove Milan CC. The series will go on for seven days starting from today. A total of 27 matches will be played in the series. The teams taking part in the league are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC, and Venezia CC.

ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC will commence from 1:45 PM IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

November 2 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for B Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC captain: Zahid Cheema

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC wicket keeper: Sukhraj Singh

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC batsmen: Ali Usman, Sami Ullah, Hardeep Singh

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC all-rounders: Zahid Cheema (C), Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehboob Ahmed

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC bowlers: Gohar Nisar, Rajmani Singh (VC), Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo

RPCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma CC playing 11 against Kingsgrove Milan CC: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed.

RPCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan CC playing 11 against Royal Parma CC: Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin.