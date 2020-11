RPCC vs PCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RPCC vs PCC Dream11 Best Picks / RPCC vs PCC Dream11 Captain / RPCC vs PCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips| The 12th match of the ECS T10 Rome will be played between Royal Parma Cricket Club and Padova Cricket Club. RPCC has emerged as the strongest team in the fray with four wins in the first four matches played, while PCC won two and lost two in the first four matches. PCC’s two wins came over the weakest team of the series MKCC. They will have a tough time against RPCC who are the favourites to win here. The match will be played at 07:45 pm IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

November 04 – 07:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club captain: Rajmani Singh

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club vice-captain: Rishan Kavinda

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Mehmoor Javed

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club batsmen: Rajmani Singh, Harkamal Singh, Rishan Kavinda, Asad Ali

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club all-rounders: Nuwan Sameera, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh

ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Parma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club bowlers: Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Ramesh Silva

RPCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma Cricket Club playing 11 against Padova Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (WK), Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehboob Ahmed, Hardeep Singh, Gouravjeet Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh

RPCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Parma Cricket Club: Damith Kosala (WK), Rishan Kavinda, Asad Ali, Madhushanka Prabath, Dimuthu Kalman, Nuwan Sameera, Ghulam Abbas, Nissanka Kuda, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo