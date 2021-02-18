RR IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Rajasthan Royals RR Squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson (C), Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav

The champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League had a dismal season last year. Despite getting a good start, they finished last in the league stages. The Jaipur based team could win only 6 out of the 14 matches that they played in the 13th IPL edition. Ahead of the 14th IPL edition, they dropped a bomb by releasing their skipper of the previous season, Steve Smith. Swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson will take over reins from the Australian as they look to make amends. This year they focused on their bowling options and roped in proven performers in the form of Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman. Royals spent a whopping 16.25 CR on Chris Morris, making him the costliest buy of this year's auction. They also bagged Shivam Dube, K.C Cariappa, Liam Livingstone and Chetan Sakariya. The 22-year old Sakariya was a consistent presence for Saurashtra with the ball and even managed a five-wicket haul against Vidarbha in the recently finished Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Here's a look at who all they have picked up this year:

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction

Total: 8 | Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav

Overseas: 3 | Christopher Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone

Budget Spent: 24.20 CR

Full Squad: 24

