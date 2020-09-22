RR vs CSK Dream11 Team IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 22, 2020

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / RR vs CSK Dream11 Captain / RR vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be up against each other on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the fourth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both the teams have faced each other 21 times in the tournament, out of which CSK have emerged victorious in 14 games and RR in seven games.

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Details

September 22 – 7:00 PM IST from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

RR vs CSK IPL 2020 My Dream11 Team

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis (VICE CAPTAIN), Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (CAPTAIN)

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals : Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings : Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

