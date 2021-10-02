RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s IPL 2021 RR vs CSK match, October 02, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, 07:30 IST

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings:

Rajasthan Royals will be up for their must-win encounter against play-off qualifiers Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, October 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Indian Premier League 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Royals are struggling with their form in the competition. After three consecutive losses, Sanju Samson-led side will aim to see a win coming their way. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis looked in good touch last time but the team will be hoping for a comeback knock from the skipper Samson. The bowlers also need to contribute by asking some tough questions to CSK’s decorated line-up.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are a team to beat. The franchise is yet to lose a game in the United Arab Emirates. All the players have lived up to their reputation by successfully doing the job assigned to them. The Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and a victory in the league stage will only act as a cherry on the top.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 02, at 07:30 PM IST.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar

RR vs CSK Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Riyan Parag, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sanju Samson (c&wk), David Miller

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here