RR vs CSK Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Rajasthan Royals will face an uphill task when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 game on Saturday, October 2. The IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

RR will eye to end their three-match winless run when they meet MS Dhoni and team. RR will have to win all the matches in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. As per the points table, RR are second last on the table with eight points in their bank.

On the other hand, the unbeaten Chennai Super Kings will look to produce a clinical show when they square off in Saturday’s double-header. CSK have already sealed their play off berth. In their last outing, Dhoni’s sensation six in the last over helped the side defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

As far as the past records are concerned, Chennai are leading with a huge margin. The two teams have, so far, played a total of 24 matches against each other in the Indian Premier League. CSK ended on the right side of the result on 15 occasions. While Royals thumped the three-time champions on nine occasions.

Adding to Rajasthan’s misery, the first IPL 2021 clash between Royals and Super Kings saw MS Dhoni & Co. outplaying RR by 45 runs. It was Moeen Ali who guided the Yellow Army to victory as he hammered a 20-ball 26 along with picking three wickets.

Last Five Outings:

CSK won by 45 runs

RR won by seven wickets

RR won by 16 runs

CSK won by 4 wickets

CSK won by 8 runs

RR vs CSK telecast and live-streaming

The Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. All the T20 Championship matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs CSK Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c&wk), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

