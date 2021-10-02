RR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Will Chennai Experiment Against Struggling Rajasthan?

Time is running out for Rajasthan Royals. They are on a three-match losing streak and need to snap that against a high-flying Chennai Super Kings if they want to keep their chances of making the IPL 2021 playoffs in their own hands. Their struggle is quite clear - the failure to click as a bunch. Their top-order, middle-order and lower order hasn’t clicked together as of yet and their biggest two overseas stars in Liam Livingstone and Chris Morris have failed to deliver.

Time for wholesale changes.

Livingstone and Morris could be pushed to the bench with Glen Phillips along with allrounder Shivam Dube entering the playing XI for Saturday’s vital clash. While Dube slots in as an allrounder, Phillips gets in as a big-hitting top-order batter.

The uncapped duo of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia has also been out-of-form. With the likes of specialists spinners in Mayank Markande and Shreyas Gopal warming the benches, RR will find it difficult to persist with the duo of Parag and Tewatia considering they haven’t made a significant contribution with either bat or ball so far in UAE.

RR Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone/Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

On the other hand, CSK can also look to give rest to their star players and keep them fresh for the challenges ahead having already made the cut for the playoffs. Robin Uthappa could open the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad while Lungi Ngidi may take the place of Josh Hazlewood.

It will be good to give Deepak Chahar some rest and bring in left-am pacer Jason Behrendorff.

The under-performing Sam Curran may be given another chance while giving Dwayne Bravo a breather. They have quite a bench strength with the likes of Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Krishnappa Gowtham yet to get a game in UAE. So lot of options to choose from.

However, the big question is: Wouldn’t CSK want to confirm a top-two spot so as to give them at least two shots at making the final before ringing in the changes?

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis/Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Krishnappa Gowtham,, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar/Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi

