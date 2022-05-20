RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Set Sight on Playoff Berth but Chennai Eye Winning End to Season

Read more

Titans, on May 24. But if they lose, they would end up in the Eliminator to be held a day later.

CSK, on the other hand, are all but out of the contention and will look to end the season on a winning note.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash at the Brabourne Stadium, let’s have a look at all the important details of the game

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 68th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 20, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

