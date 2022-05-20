RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Set Sight on Playoff Berth but Chennai Eye Winning End to Season

Live now
RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in Mumbai. The equation is pretty simple for the inaugural IPL champions in their last league match; register a victory and enter the playoffs. A win would take them ahead of LSG on the table, making them eligible to participate in the Qualifier 1, against Gujarat Read More
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match 68 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The game is crucial for RR who are one win away from making it to the playoffs. A victory will take them on the 2nd position and then, they will face Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier. Whereas CSK would go like to end their campaign with a consolation win.
CSK, on the other hand, are all but out of the contention and will look to end the season on a winning note.
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash at the Brabourne Stadium, let’s have a look at all the important details of the game
What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?
The 68th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 20, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
