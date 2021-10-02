RR vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 47: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head against in-form Chennai Super Kings in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2021. The IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings fixture will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on October 2, Saturday, at 07:30 pm IST.

Despite having some quality players in the squad, Rajasthan Royals have failed to prove their mettle in IPL 2021. So far, the Royals have won just four out of eleven league matches. The franchise can have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win all their upcoming games.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have scripted a dream comeback in IPL 2021. The team are again on the way to become the champions as they are the first team to confirm their qualification. The Yellow Army have excelled in all the facets of the game and will now be aiming for a top-two finish in the points table.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Saturday, October 2, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

The Star Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting the RR vs CSK match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up:

Rajasthan Royals predicted starting line-up: Chetan Sakariya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia

Chennai Super Kings predicted starting line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here