RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: MS Dhoni On the Verge of Yer Another Milestone; Marsh Ruled Out

RR vs CSK Match Day Live Updates IPL 2020 |Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a number of accolades to his name. And the Captain Cool registered his name for two more records as he led his team in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians. He not only became the first captain to lead any franchise to 100 IPL wins, but he also became the first keeper to take 250 catches in T20 cricket, overtaking Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal. Now, in the second game against Rajasthan Royals, the former Indian skipper is on the cusp of achieving yet another feat. If Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against Rajasthan Royals, he will join fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list of batsmen who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Breaking news: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2020 after suffering an ankle injury during SRH vs RCB game yesterday in Dubai

After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Indian Premier League 2020 bandwagon is set to move to Sharjah when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. It will be RR's first game of the tournament while CSK are coming off a victory against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

The team news first. RR will be without Jos Buttler, as he will be in quarantine having come to UAE with his family. Steve Smith, who missed Australia's one-day series against England due to concussion, has recovered and will lead RR. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo is nursing an injury and is out of action for the second straight game. They've got some good news though, with young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recovering from COVID-19 and available for selection.

CSK have traditionally had the upper hand over RR and start favourites, especially after their victory over MI. But such tags count for little. CSK had an overall good game over MI, with their bowlers restricting a strong batting unit to 162. The openers Shane Watson and M Vijay fell early but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis slammed half-centuries, aided by some nice middle order contributions from Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja.

Overall, apart from a bit of a starting trouble with both ball and bat, CSK seemed to be up and running right from the first game. The build up to their tournament had been tricky, with COVID cases and key players pulling out, but the result should please them.

While CSK bank on experience, RR stand at the other end of the spectrum. They're a side that's known to produce or groom plenty of youngsters, and 2020 will be no different. All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looks set to make his IPL debut on Tuesday. A dashing left-handed opener, Jaiswal was the highest run-scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and could be the X factor RR need, especially in the absence of Buttler.

Buttler's absence means one of Robin Uthappa or Manan Vohra could partner Jaiswal at the top, unless both play at the expense of Jaiswal. With Sanju Samson and Steve Smith to follow, the top order stability is sorted. However, the absence of Ben Stokes, who is in New Zealand for family reasons, makes their lower order a little weak. David Miller is all set to make his debut for RR and add firepower in that phase, while another youngster Riyan Parag will want to make a mark too.

RR's bowling banks on two names - Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal. They've been key players in their little success in the last season, and will need support from the rest. Another Under-19 player, Kartik Tyagi, could be in the reckoning for his ability to swing the ball. There's Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran too to choose from, while Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande are the other two leg-spin options.