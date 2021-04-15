RR vs DC Head to Head, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match 7, IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Delhi Capitals in the sixth game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 15. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament thus far. In their last outing, while DC scripted a stunning victory against CSK, RR ended up on the losing side in the fixture against PBKS. The exciting affair between RR and DC will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network including the Disney+Hotstar app.

Overall Head-to-Head: (22 matches- DC 11 | RR 11)

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are neck and neck against each other. So far, two teams have locked horns against each other in a total of 22 matches with both RR and DC winning 11 games each. However, Delhi has outplayed Rajasthan in all of their five recent outings against each other.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

DC won by 13 runs

DC won by 46 runs

DC won by 5 wickets

DC won by 6 wickets

DC won by 4 runs (DLS Method)

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

Playing in Dubai, batting first, Delhi managed to post 161 runs on the board on the back of half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer. Chasing 162, RR didn’t stand a chance against the Capitals as Delhi presented a disciplined bowling performance with Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande picking two wickets each.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

It was a collective effort by the Delhi Capitals as they posted a target of 184 runs for Rajasthan Royals in their 20 overs. The second innings saw a collapse of RR’s batting line-up as no batsman could touch the figure of 40. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowler with three wickets.

Meeting in Delhi 2019:

When DC and RR were up against each other in IPL 2019 for the second time, leg-spinner Amit Sharma delivered a phenomenal performance as he took three wickets while bowling at an economy of 4.2. Amit’s heroics in the first innings helped Delhi in restricting RR to a below-par total of 115 runs. Scoring 116 was never a difficult task for the Capitals and they completed the game within 16.1 overs.

Meeting in Rajasthan 2019:

Delhi Capitals were on a roll in the 2019 edition of the T20 Championship and the game against RR is a testament to the same. Batters ruled the show in Jaipur as batting first RR posted a mammoth total of 191 runs. However, Rahane’s knock of 105 off 63 was overshadowed by Rishabh Pant as he scored a brilliant 78 runs in just 36 deliveries to take DC home.

Meeting in Delhi 2018:

Owing to a sublime knock by Rishabh Pant of 69 runs, Delhi posted 196 runs in just 17.1 overs. However, rain interrupted the play and the same resulted in the match being reduced to 12 overs with RR needing 150 runs. Batting second. Jos Buttler’s innings went in vain as the Royals succumbed to a defeat by 4 runs.

