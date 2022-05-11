RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Look to Bounce Back Against High-Flying Rajasthan Royals

Read more

big impact on their NRR on the points table. They are desperately missing the services of Prithvi Shaw who didn’t play in the last couple of matches due to a high fever. The underwhelming form of Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant has been a very big concern for Delhi as they have highly relied on the individual brilliance of David Warner.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have played collective cricket this season with almost every player chipping in for the team on several occasions. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal are having a standout season with bat and ball respectively as Rajasthan are close to sealing a place in the playoff.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 58th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 11, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

