RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Look to Bounce Back Against High-Flying Rajasthan Royals

Live Score IPL 2022: RR vs DC Match 58, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

News18.com | May 11, 2022, 18:42 IST
Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and Co will look to bounce back in the tournament with a win over Rajasthan Royals and keep their playoff hopes alive. Delhi registered a massive 91-run defeat in their last match against Chennai Super Kings which put a

May 11, 2022 18:42 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Irfan Pathan Picks His Winner

“RR should look to win the match against Delhi Capitals and secure their playoffs berth, they shouldn’t leave it to the next game. They have the best bowler in the ongoing tournament in Yuzvendra Chahal. They have Jos Buttler – who is the best batsman of this season,” said Irfan Pathan on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

May 11, 2022 18:36 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Two Big Guns in Action Tonight!

May 11, 2022 18:16 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Chahal Will Look to Extend Lead

May 11, 2022 18:02 IST

Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Stadium (T20)

  • T20 matches played at the venue: 23
  • Matches won by the team batting first: 8
  • Matches won by the team batting second: 15
May 11, 2022 17:54 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Last 5 Clash Between Rajasthan And Delhi

  • Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs
  • Delhi Capitals won by 33 runs
  • Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets.
  • Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs.
  • Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs.
May 11, 2022 17:42 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 25 occasions. Out of which, Rajasthan has emerged victorious in 13 matches whereas 12 games have gone in Delhi’s favour. In the last five outings, however, Delhi has a 3-2 lead over the Rajasthan side.

May 11, 2022 17:29 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

May 11, 2022 17:10 IST

RR vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Read more

big impact on their NRR on the points table. They are desperately missing the services of Prithvi Shaw who didn’t play in the last couple of matches due to a high fever. The underwhelming form of Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant has been a very big concern for Delhi as they have highly relied on the individual brilliance of David Warner.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have played collective cricket this season with almost every player chipping in for the team on several occasions. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal are having a standout season with bat and ball respectively as Rajasthan are close to sealing a place in the playoff.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 58th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 11, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

