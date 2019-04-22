Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

RR Vs DC Live Score, match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 11:56 PM IST

Match 40, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 22 April, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant

23:35(IST)

DELHI WIN: On to the final over now and we have Unadkat into the attack. Just six runs are needed to win. And it's all over as he just hammers the ball for a six. Delhi cruise to win with four balls to spare. Convincing win here for Delhi. Pant finishes on 78 off 36 balls. 

23:30(IST)
23:26(IST)

OUT: Sherfane Rutherford has come in with a big reputation of a power-hitter and he is showing why. He hits Kulkarni for a six and a four. But then he loses control on the last ball and gives an easy catch to Parag in the deep. Delhi are now 175/4. 

23:18(IST)

OUT: Pant is in a hurry to finish the match as he smashes Gopal for two fours in his first three deliveries. Gopal though is trying his best to pull things back for his team, but isn't getting support from the other bowlers. Finally he gets Shaw caught at long on for 42. It's 161/3 at the moment, and do we see another collapse from Delhi. 

23:12(IST)

FIFTY FOR PANT: An excellent fifty for a player who had, till now under-performed in the tournament. He just flicks Archer for a massive six to bring up a fifty in just 26 balls. Delhi are now 151/2. 

23:10(IST)

Yet another over comes to an end and Unadkat end up conceding a boundary. Rajasthan really have to pull up their socks to make a comeback in this match. For now the bowlers just don't seem to be doing enough to bag wickets. 49 runs are needed from 29 balls. It's 143/2. 

23:03(IST)
23:01(IST)

Another great over for Delhi comes to an end as Pant gets a four off Kulkarni and Delhi manage to get another 12 runs. Delhi are sitting pretty at the moment at 132/2 in 14 overs and just need 60 from 36 balls. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:58(IST)

Need to get Jofra Archer in right now. It's now or never for Rajasthan.

22:55(IST)

Shaw, who looed rusty at the start of the innings, is starting to take the attack to Unadkat. He just guides the ball towards the leg side for another four. Pant and Shaw are combining well at the moment and Delhi are in a comfortable position. He hits another six too. This is good batting. After 13 overs it's 120/2. 

22:48(IST)
22:46(IST)

Delhi need a few boundaries here and Pant is the man to do that job for his team. But he will have to be really careful with his approach. He is the main man for the job here. In the meanwhile he gets yet another four through the leg side. After 11 overs it's 93/2. 

22:36(IST)

OUT: These one-handed aerial shots are Delhi's nemesis. Skipper Iyer attempts one and gives an easy catch to Stoke. Parag has his first wicket as Delhi are in a spot of bother at 77/2. 

22:35(IST)
22:31(IST)

OUT: And Rajasthan have struck. Excellent bowling by Shreyas Gopal. He has shown great ability to strike and he gets rid of dangerman Dhawan for 57 off 27 balls. This could just be the turning point of the match. He invites Dhawan for a shot as the bastman misses it completely. He is stumped. 

22:28(IST)

FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: Riyan Parag comes into the attack, And Shikhar Dhawan has brought up his fifty in just 25 balls. This is excellent batting by the opener. And on the other end Shaw too is getting in the groove as he hits Parag for a four through midwicket. Delhi are now 67/0 after 7 overs. 

22:24(IST)
22:22(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Ashton Turner is having a horrific time at the IPL. After three back to back ducks, he drops a sitter to dismiss Shaw. On the very next ball Dhawan scoops Kulkarni for a four through fine leg. Delhi are dictating terms here. Make it three fours in the over as Delhi move to 58/0 in 5.5 overs. 

22:17(IST)

Jofra Archer comes into the attack and Shikhar Dhawan greets him with a cracking boundary. Delhi have shown good intent in this chase so far. And with dew coming into play, Rajasthan bowlers could be in for a hard time. This is the kind of pitch that Delhi batsmen would relish. After 5 overs it's 45/0. 

22:13(IST)

Six, four, four! Dhawan absoultely tears apart Shreyas Gopal.The leggie has troubled many a top batsman this season but Dhawan dispatches of him with relative ease. DC are 37/0 after 4 overs. 

22:10(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat is smashed for a boundary off his very first ball but does well to come back thereafter, his over going for just 7 runs. DC need to up the scoring rate slightly. They are 22/0 after 3 overs. 

22:06(IST)

SIX, FOUR! Dhawan is up and running and how. Pulls Dhawal Kulkarni for a flat six on the third ball of the over before sending the penultimate ball of the over for a boundary. DC are 15/0 after 2 overs. 

22:01(IST)

The first over is a decent one for RR as it only goes for 3 runs. DC will need to start attacking as the target in hand isn't a small one. However, a big platform is also important for them given their tendency to collapse late in the innings. 

21:55(IST)

The second innings is now underway. Prtihvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will start proceedings for DC, Stuart Binny will open the bowling for RR. Who will draw first blood early on? 

21:46(IST)
21:44(IST)
21:41(IST)

OUT, OUT: Onto the final over now. Rabada comes to finish off the innings for Delhi. And he yorks Binny for 19. The middle stump goes crashing as the batsman missed a 149kmph delivery. Excellent bowling by Delhi to have restricted RR below 200. But Parag manages to squeeze in a four on the penultimate ball. But Rabada comes back to remove the leg stump of the batsman. Rajasthan end on 191/6. 

21:41(IST)

OUT, OUT: Onto the final over now. Rabada comes to finish off the innings for Delhi. And he yorks Binny for 19. The middle stump goes crashing as the batsman missed a 149kmph delivery. Excellent bowling by Delhi to have restricted RR below 200. But Parag manages to squeeze in a four on the penultimate ball. But Rabada comes back to remove the leg stump of the batsman. Rajasthan end on 191/6. 

21:35(IST)

Slowly Rajasthan are coming close to 200 but a flurry of wickets in the last few overs seems to have broken the momentum for them. The over has only reaped 4 runs till now. Excellent bowling at death by Morris. But on the last ball of the over Binny finds the gap and slams one four. After 19 overs RR are 183/4. 

21:30(IST)

Rishabh Pant in action. (IPL)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):

PREVIEW:Having secured a much-needed victory against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will look to continue with the winning momentum against an in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) when the two teams meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. In his first game as captain in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Steve Smith led from the front and guided his side to a consecutive fourth win against Mumbai on Saturday. Smith, taking over the leadership role from Ajinkya Rahane, scored an unbeaten 59 to help his side chase down 162 with five balls to spare.

Rajasthan have six points from nine games and need to win all their remaining games to make it to the play-offs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are also riding high on confidence, having turned around their poor home form and defeating Kings XI Punjab in their last encounter.

Delhi would be hoping that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who starred with the bat against Punjab, continue with their good batting run. In the bowling department, they have purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada, who has a knack of taking crucial wickets, and spinners like Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra who have the ability to turn the game on its head. Delhi are currently at the third spot with 12 points from 10 games and would like to win at least two more games to seal their berth in the top four.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Axar Patel, Ankush Bains, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nathu Singh, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford

