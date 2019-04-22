Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

RR Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 match at Jaipur: Rahane Slams 58-ball Ton, Rajasthan Eye 200

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 9:28 PM IST

Match 40, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 22 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

21:30(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:26(IST)

Always happy to see people perform, especially players who haven't been doing well. Great to see Ajinkya Rahane get a hundred and I hope this is just a beginning of good success.

21:24(IST)

OUT: Here is another golden duck for Ashton Turner. He gives a simple catch to Rutherford at covers as Rajasthan are losing quick wickets here. It's 163/4. 

21:22(IST)

100 FOR RAHANE: Take a bow, Ajinkya Rahane. The batsman has silenced his critics with a 58-ball 100. What an exceptional innings this has been from him. He has already put his team in the driver's seat. 

21:20(IST)

OUT: Rajasthan lose their third wicket. Ben Stokes has to go for 8, but still Rajasthan are in a strong position. It's 158/3 after 16 overs. 

21:17(IST)

FOUR: Another four by Rahane off Morris. Rahane is in sublime touch. He has made a statement to his franchise here, after he was removed from the captaincy. Rajasthan are moving close to 200. 

21:11(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack. He is greeted with a four by Stokes. The batsman dances down the track and hits it past the bowler for a four. Rajasthan are going really well here at the moment. In the same over Rahane too hits a cover drive for a four. That's 150 for the home side. It's 150/2 after 15 overs. 

21:05(IST)
21:04(IST)

OUT: Finally a wicket coming Delhi's way. Axar tosses the ball up and Smith goes for another aerial shot. But he is caught in the deep by Chris Morris. After a breezy show, Smith departs for 50. It's 135/2. 

21:01(IST)

FIFTY FOR SMITH: This is unbelievable batting by Rahane as he scoops Morris for a six over fine leg. The bowler looks surpirsed, and on the very next ball Rahane guides one for four through long off. He is approaching his ton here. Meanwhile Smith too brings up his fifty. After 13 overs it's 135/1. 

20:57(IST)

FOUR, FOUR, FOUR: Sherfane Rutherford comes into the attack and he has been bludgeoned for three fours by Steve Smith. The batsmam is showing his class here. While Rutherford is struggling to find the right length. This is not looking good for Delhi at the moment. After 12 overs Rajasthan are 122/1. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 20:50(IST)

Seems to be a much bettwer surface than you would normally find at Jaipur. May not be a 160 surface, but a 180 one. Great start by Rajasthan Royals and happy to see Rahane hit some form. 

20:45(IST)

Rahane is looking to make the most of the opportunity of a great start. He has already raced to 61 from just 27 balls. And Rajasthan are looking set for a score over 180. Axar Patel has been taken to the cleaners by Rahane as he slams him for a couple of fours in the same over. After 10 overs 95/1. 

20:42(IST)
20:41(IST)

Rajasthan are beginning to take attack on Delhi bowlers. But the problem for them is that if they lose a wicket here, it could start a collpase. After another Mishra over Rajasthan are 81/1 after 9 overs. 

20:34(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAHANE: Excellent fifty by Rahane as he just smashes Morris for a four. What an innings this has been from a class batsman after a long time. He has just shown why he is regarded as one of the best. After 7.4 overs it's 66/1. 

20:32(IST)
20:29(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Now we have another change in the bowling. Amit Mishra comes into the attack. Delhi are now in desperate need of a wicket. If they allow this partnership to flourish, Rajasthan could target 170. Meanhwile fifty partnership comes up for Rahane and Steve Smith. After 7 overs 59/1. 

20:25(IST)

Rahane is looking in great form today. He hits Rabada for another six and a four in the same over. Excellent start this for the home team as they bring up fifty as well. Delhi have lost their way a little bit. After 5.5 overs it's 52/1. 

20:22(IST)

MISS: What just happened out there in the middle. Axar comes on to bowl and Rahane tries to sweep. But Ishant misses a straight catch at short-fine leg. On the very next ball he takes the aerial route and slams a six. And he doesn't stop there and hits a four too. After 5 overs it's 38/1. 

20:18(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes for another over. It's a good over as he doesn't give any width to Smith to freeze arms but on one occasion he gets a four. He hits through mid on, and Rabada nearly catches it. A great effort it was by the fielder. After 4 overs and 25/1. 

20:13(IST)

And we have spin already. Axar Patel comes into the attack and Rahane has decided to target him. After hitting Rabada for a four in the previous over he plays one through midwicket for another four. A good over from Axar comes to an end. It's 18/1 after 3 overs. 

20:10(IST)
20:08(IST)

OUT: Kagiso Rabada comes up with an over. On the very first ball Rahane defends one but Samson wants to steal a run and in this bid is run out for a duck. This is ordinary running by the youngster. RR are 5/1.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 20:06(IST)

Rahane has struggled through the series. I'm hoping he will get off the blocks today. He'd love the faster bowlers coming in with the new. He generally does not like spin straight up. 

20:03(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts for Delhi Capitals. In the absence of Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson come out to open. Rajasthan pitch hasn't been very conducive to batting and it looks like it will be the same case again. But Rahane starts with a cover drive that goes for a four. But other than that Ishant doesn't give anything away. At the end of 1st over it's 5/0. 

19:54(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of this blockbuster clash between Delhi and Rajasthan. Delhi with a win here will only increase their chances of making it to playoffs, which they have failed to do for a long time. 

19:45(IST)

SHREYAS IYER: We're gonna bowl first. Majority of the sides have won chasing here, so we're going by that. Our side likes chasing these days and that gives confidence for us. One change- Morris in for Lamichhane

19:42(IST)

STEVE SMITH: Looks better than most of the surfaces we've seen here. I would have bowled first as well because we don't know if dew will be a factor but well, have to bat first and bat well. We haven't played as well as we would have liked here, or anywhere for that matter. Hopefully, we can take confidence from that and move forward. We're unchanged!

19:37(IST)

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

RR Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 match at Jaipur: Rahane Slams 58-ball Ton, Rajasthan Eye 200

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC):100 FOR RAHANE: Take a bow, Ajinkya Rahane. The batsman has silenced his critics with a 58-ball 100. What an exceptional innings this has been from him. He has already put his team in the driver's seat.

PREVIEW:Having secured a much-needed victory against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will look to continue with the winning momentum against an in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) when the two teams meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. In his first game as captain in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Steve Smith led from the front and guided his side to a consecutive fourth win against Mumbai on Saturday. Smith, taking over the leadership role from Ajinkya Rahane, scored an unbeaten 59 to help his side chase down 162 with five balls to spare.

Rajasthan have six points from nine games and need to win all their remaining games to make it to the play-offs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are also riding high on confidence, having turned around their poor home form and defeating Kings XI Punjab in their last encounter.

Delhi would be hoping that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who starred with the bat against Punjab, continue with their good batting run. In the bowling department, they have purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada, who has a knack of taking crucial wickets, and spinners like Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra who have the ability to turn the game on its head. Delhi are currently at the third spot with 12 points from 10 games and would like to win at least two more games to seal their berth in the top four.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Axar Patel, Ankush Bains, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nathu Singh, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford

