RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Team Hints And Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium Saturday

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After losing three games from their opening four matches, the Kolkata based outfit would aim for a better result in their next fight.Despite a fighting fifty from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins, Kolkata were beaten by 18 runs by Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

On the other hand, RR lost their first match toPunjab Kings despite a blistering hundred from their skipper Samson, but bounced back and defeated Delhi Capitals in their next game. Rajasthan were beaten by 45 runs in their match of the season against MS Dhoni-led CSK, while they again tasted defeat in fourth match against RCB on Thursday.

Both Rajasthan and Kolkata have faced each other 23 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR taking 12 games while Rajasthan have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, one game had no result.

Ahead of the match between RR vs KKR; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs KKR TV Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

RR vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between RR vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

RR vs KKR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 24 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain:Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: David Miller, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Jaydev Unadkat, M Rehman

RR vs KKR Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

