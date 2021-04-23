- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Check the live score and match updates of RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18 on News18 Sports. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 10:39 PM IST
RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. KKR are coming into the match after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs and would aim to go back to winning. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)and lost it.
The IPL 2021 RR vs KKR match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
RR vs KKR Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 27 and33 degrees Celsius. Some cloud is expected, no chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 56 per cent.
RR vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action on Star Sports Network. RR vs KKR match could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
RR vs KKR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch is expected to be batting friendly. It could be a high scoring affair. However, it would be difficult to bat on this pitch after ten overs.
RR vs KKR Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches – RR 10 | KKR 12 | N/R 1)
The two sides have met 23 times in the Indian Premier League, with Kolkata taking 14 games while Rajasthan have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, one game had no result.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
KKR won by 60 runs
KKR won by 37 runs
RR won by three wickets
KKR won by eight wickets
KKR won by 25 runs
RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Andre Russell
Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: David Miller, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill
All-rounder: Andre Russell, Chris Morris
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Jaydev Unadkat, M Rehman
RR vs KKR Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
