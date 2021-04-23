​RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. KKR are coming into the match after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs and would aim to go back to winning. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)and lost it.

The IPL 2021 RR vs KKR match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs KKR Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 27 and33 degrees Celsius. Some cloud is expected, no chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 56 per cent.

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch is expected to be batting friendly. It could be a high scoring affair. However, it would be difficult to bat on this pitch after ten overs.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches – RR 10 | KKR 12 | N/R 1)

The two sides have met 23 times in the Indian Premier League, with Kolkata taking 14 games while Rajasthan have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, one game had no result.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

KKR won by 60 runs

KKR won by 37 runs

RR won by three wickets

KKR won by eight wickets

KKR won by 25 runs

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: David Miller, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Jaydev Unadkat, M Rehman

RR vs KKR Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

