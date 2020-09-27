RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 9 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on September 27 at Sharjah. The ninth game of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7.30 pm.

Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals began the tournament with a bang with a 16-run win over IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Skipper Smith with 69 and Sanju Samson (74) were sensational at the top of the order with latter smashing the Chennai bowlers for nine sixes.

All-rounder Jofra Archer provided the icing on the cake with four sixes in the final over off Lungi Ngidi as the Royals scored 216 runs after batting first. The total was more than sufficient for CSK.

Rajasthan will be boosted by the addition of Jos Buttler, who had to spend additional time in quarantine because his family had been out of the bubble. Buttler is expected to slot into the Royals side in place of David Miller, who scored 0 without facing a ball after getting run-out against CSK.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman will return to his position at the top of the order with skipper Smith expected to slip down to the middle-order.

Their opponent Kings XI have also had a fine start to IPL-13. They were all set for a win over Delhi Capitals in their opening game, but failed to close out the game after needing 1 to win off 3 balls, eventually losing in the Super Over.

They bounced back superbly against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore with skipper KL Rahul scoring a brilliant 132 not out off 69 balls. Kings XI’s pace attack led by Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cotterell has been brilliant so far in this tournament and Rahul will bank on their form to keep the Royals batsmen in check.

Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia.

Kings XI Punjab probable XI: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cotterell