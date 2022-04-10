RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2022, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash at Wankhede Stadium, April 10

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 20 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants: Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back from their four-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday when they go up against an impressive Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. The Sanju Samson-led side was in the winning position for the most part of the aforementioned game as Bangalore were left reeling at 87/5 in 12.3 overs while chasing 170 runs for a win. However, thereafter, Dinesh Karthik walked to bat at number 7 and smashed an unbeaten 44 runs off 23 balls to take them across the line.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their most recent game. It was Lucknow’s third successive victory in IPL 2022 and they will look to continue their winning march over the weekend.

Here is all you need to know about today’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants:

RR vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

RR vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs LSG Match Details

The RR vs LSG match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 10, at 07:30 pm IST.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Avesh Khan

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

