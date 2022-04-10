RR vs LSG Probable XIs, IPL 2022: How The Two Teams Could Line up For Their First Ever Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to record their fourth straight victory of this season on Sunday when they will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match tonight. The 20th match of the cash-rich league is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow were rated among the strongest team in the IPL 2022 after the auction. However, they did not have the ideal start in the tournament, losing their season opener to Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. However, after that, the KL Rahul-led side won their next three games on a trot to solidify their position in the top four of the table.

Meanwhile, RR kicked off their IPL campaign with a massive 61 runs over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In their next game, they humbled Mumbai Indians (MI) by 22 runs before getting bettered by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their most recent game by four wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

