RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints IPL 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match 4 Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM IST Monday

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Match no. 4 IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium: Punjab Kings lost the two matches that they played against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. The first match that Punjab lost was on September 27 by four wickets in Sharjah and the second outing that they lost against Rajasthan was on October 30 in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in IPL 2021 on Monday, April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. According to the latest BCCI guidelines, no team will be allowed to play in their home state. This has been done so that no one gets the benefit of home ground.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, dream 11team, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings:

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

Wicket keeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen:Jos Butler, Ben Stokes,Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders:Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan,Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris

Bowlers:Jhy Richardson, Shreyas Gopal

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals probable 11 against Punjab Kings: Sanju Samson(C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butler, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Punjab Kings probable 11 against Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, M Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson

