RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings When and Where to Watch Live Online
Live Streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021 Match: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 8:36 PM IST
The fourth match of IPL 2021 will take place between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Monday, April 12. The match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams have not performed well in the previous season.
Rajasthan and Punjab have met two times in the previous IPL season. Incidentally, on both occasions, Rajasthan Royals have been on the winning end. The only time that Rajasthan lifted the IPL trophy was in the first season. Punjab, on the other hand, have not been champions even once.
When is the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?
The match has been scheduled for Monday, April 12.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match be played?
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
At what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match begin?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match will start from 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match of IPL 2021 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?
The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Punjab Kings: Sanju Samson(C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Butler, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal
RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Punjab Kings probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, M Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jhy Richardson
