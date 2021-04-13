T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021, RR Vs PBKS, Highlights: As it Happened

IPL 2021, RR Vs PBKS, Highlights: As it Happened

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS): RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Live: RR 217-7 in 20 overs

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan (t20)

CONCLUDED

PUN vs RAJ Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 4 t20, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 12 April, 2021

Punjab Kings

221/6

(20.0) RR 11.05

Punjab Kings KL Rahul (C) (W)
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan by 4 runs
Rajasthan Sanju Samson (C) (W)

Rajasthan

217/7

(20.0) RR 10.85

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
23:40 (IST)

PBKS WIN: Arshdeep Singh starts the last over with 13 runs to get. And he starts with a dot. He has been impressive so far. Next ball is just a one and more importantly, Samson is off strike. Finally Samson gets a six on the fourth delivery. Five needed from two here. He is out on the last ball here. Punjab win by four runs. 

23:28 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score 201-6: What is happening here. Meredith comes for a fresh over and he gets Tewatia on the first ball. He goes back without troubling the scorers much. 

23:23 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score RR 196-5:Samson moves into the 90s as he hits Richardson for a four. The next ball is hit for a six. With this, Samson on 98. Another four and he gets a ton in just 54 balls here. What an innings by the skipper, keeping his team in hunt. 

23:16 (IST)

IPL Live Score RR 175-5: And Shami strikes here for Punjab. Parag gloves one and is out for 25 off 11. Rajasthan still need 47 from 22 balls.

23:11 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score 174-4: Parag gets two sixes in the over, and Ashwin who had bowled so well so far, ends up giving 20 runs in the over. RR are still in the hunt here. 

23:06 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score RR 161-4: Jhye Richardson gives away 13 runs in his over and Rajasthan need a bit more than that in each over now. Samson has moved to 75 here. 

22:54 (IST)

IPL Live Score RR 123-4: Arshdeep comes back into the attack and Dube slams him for a straight four. 50-run partnership also comes up between this pace. But the bowler has removed Dube and has his revenge. The left-hander is caught on the boundary. 

22:45 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score RR 109-3: Meanwhile, Samson has brought up yet another fifty in the IPL. His first as skipper of the Rajasthan Royals. He is the only one who can take Royals to a win here. 

22:38 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score, RR 95-3: Ashwin continues, and Punjab need a wicket here. Dube needs to tee off. The leggie has bowled well here and not given anything away at all. 

22:25 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score RR 70-3: Punjab have pulled things back in the last couple of overs and not given many runs. Run-rate has come down just by a bit. And Richardson has castled Buttler with a yorker. 

22:15 (IST)

IPL Live Score RR 59-2: Arshdeep is building pressure on the opposition, while other bowlers are leaking runs. Another over comes to an end here and RR are doing well for now. 

22:10 (IST)

IPL Live Score RR 48-2: Riley Meredith comes into the attack, and he is hit for two fours on the trot by Jos Buttler. And make it three in a row. Buttler is on a rampage here, and is targeting the youngster. Buttler is not done at all. Four in four. 18 come from the over.

22:01 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score, RR 25-2: Arshdeep Singh has a wicket just on the second over of his over. Manan Vohra is out for 12, as the batsman hits it back to the bowler. Rajasthan in trouble here. 

21:59 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score RR 25-1: Shami continues. And Samson smashes him for a four through point. Not just that, he ends the over with another four. Rajsthan are getting in the groove here.

21:52 (IST)

IPL Live Score RR 17-1: Jhye Richardson is greeted with a six and a four by Manan Vohra. It's a good start by him. Samson and Vohra need a partnership here for their team. 

21:45 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score, RR 0-1: So the second innings gets underway. Mana Vohra and Ben Stokes open the innings, and Shami bowls the first over. On the third ball Stokes top edges it and three players almost collide to take the catch. But still, Shami catches it safely and Stokes is out for a duck. 

21:28 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score: PBKS 221-6 in 20 overs: An excellent last over from Chetan Sakariya, gets KL Rahul and Jhye Richardson caught in the deep. Sakariya 3-31 in a high scoring innings, take a bow. But PBKS well on top for now. RR need a special from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

21:22 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live Score: PBKS 216-4 in 19 overs: Mustafizur completes a spell of 0 for 45. Shah Rukh Khan finds the boundary to get going, while KL Rahul is approaching a century.

21:13 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score: PBKS 201-4 in 18 overs. WICKET - Nicholas Pooran c Sakariya b Morris 0 (1). A stunning catch by the debutant to send back the dangerous Pooran. Pooran pulls this leg side delivery to short fine, Sakariya dives to his left and holds on.

21:09 (IST)

RR vs PBKS Live Score: PBKS 194-3 in 17.3 overs. WICKET - Deepak Hooda c Parag b Morris 64 (28). A cracker of an innings ends. Back of length ball, mishit to long on, easy catch. Terrific knock.

Load More
IPL 2021, RR Vs PBKS, Highlights: As it Happened

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) Latest Updates: Skipper Samson with his 119 took the match to the last ball, but could not finish it in the end. His runs came off just 63 balls as RR lost the match by 4 runs.

Preview

In match number four of the ongoing Indian Premier League season 14, former champions Rajasthan Royals will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This contest promises to be a battle of big-hitters with two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday. The Royals finished right at the bottom last season, having won just 6 games out of 14. Meanwhile their opponents for today, Punjab King shared an almost similar phase, they registered their first win of the season in their second match but then went on a winless streak for five matches. KL Rahul’s side too many closes contests in IPL 2020.

Going into the contest, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will have history on their side, having won 12 of the 21 games played between them despite Punjab Kings looking like a better unit on paper.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Last season they started well with consecutive victories, however, lost the plot after that. Sanju Samson, who has taken over the reins from Steve Smith was their highest scorer with 375 runs in 14 matches. To put that into perspective, he was 16th in last year’s highest run-getters list. To address that, they have heavily invested in their middle-order. Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Liam Livingstone have all been roped in by the Royals. This time too the Royals would be banking heavily on their openers to lay the platform, especially considering the match will be played at Wankhede.

In the bowling department, however, there looks to be a gap. Last year Jofra Archer was their highest-wicket taker with 20 wickets, their second-highest was  Rahul Tewatia with 10. With Jofra Archer missing in action, a lot would depend on the shoulders of Morris and Stokes as they gear up to face a formidable Punjab batting line-up. Mustafizur, who was bought at the latest auction could also prove to be very important for the Jaipur-based franchise.

PUNJAB KINGS

The main problem that Punjab faced last season was not being able to get over the line on numerous occasions. Since then they have invested heavily in potential match winners. They bought nine players in a major squad rejig at the auction. Dawid Malan was added to their already enviable list of hard-hitting batsmen along with Tamil Nadu’s Sharukh Khan. They boosted their bowling line-up with the acquisition of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. The latter had a sensational Big Bash campaign.

Mohammad Shami-led bowling line-up will have a relatively tougher task at hand as compared to the batters as they gear up to face the might of the RR batting line-up which consists of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Also their memory of the game at the Sharjah Cricket last season could haunt them.

WHEN: 12th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TELECAST:  Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

PBKS TEAM NEWS

Likely Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques/Fabian Allen, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

RR TEAM NEWS

Likely Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat

Head-to-Head Record:

Played: 21

RR Wins: 12

PBKS Wins: 9

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Chris Morris

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches