RR vs PBKS MyCircle 11 Team Prediction: Match 3, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings MyCircle11 Team Prediction, IPL 2021: Match 3, RR vs PBKS
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both sides failed to make it to the playoffs last season, with RR finishing eighth and the newly branded Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) finishing sixth. However, both franchises were busy during the IPL auctions – RR roped in Chris Morris for a record fee of Rs 16.25 crore and let go of captain Steve Smith. Whereas, PBKS added some depth to their bowling attack by signing Australian pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for a combined total of INR 22 crore.
With plenty of star players in the ranks, both sides will aim to start the new season on a winning note. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match 4, is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, IST.
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 3, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming
The IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS series will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Fans can also live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 4, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Live Score/ Scorecard
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 3, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Match Details
April 12, 2021 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 3, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Dream11 team
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Jos Buttler
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Morris
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Shreyas Gopal
RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Punjab Kings: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi or Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Punjab Kings playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen or Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
