RR vs PBKS MyCircle 11 Team Prediction: Match 3, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides failed to make it to the playoffs last season, with RR finishing eighth and the newly branded Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) finishing sixth. However, both franchises were busy during the IPL auctions – RR roped in Chris Morris for a record fee of Rs 16.25 crore and let go of captain Steve Smith. Whereas, PBKS added some depth to their bowling attack by signing Australian pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for a combined total of INR 22 crore.

With plenty of star players in the ranks, both sides will aim to start the new season on a winning note. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match 4, is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, IST.

The IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS series will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Fans can also live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and Jio TV.

April 12, 2021 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Shreyas Gopal

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Punjab Kings: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi or Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Punjab Kings playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen or Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

