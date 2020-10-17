RR vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / RR vs RCB Dream11 Captain / RR vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After their defeat against KXIP on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking for victory in their next outing against Rajasthan Royals. This is the 33rd match of the IPL 2020 will be the first encounter of the doubleheader Saturday. The match, scheduled to commence at 3.30 pm IST, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Talking about the two teams, it will be their 23rd encounter against each other. The Men in Pink have been performing loosely this season and will be looking forward to putting their act together in the upcoming match. They have scored victory in just three of the eight matches played in the tournament so far.

For RCB, the Virat Kohli-led team have won five out of the eight fixtures so far and will be looking forward to securing a place for them in the playoffs. The team has been performing exceptionally well this year.

Apart from Kohli’s disappointing performance in the first three matches, the team has been in form this year.

October 17 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Jofra Archer

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer

RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal