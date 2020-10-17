- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
RR vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RR vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / RR vs RCB Dream11 Captain / RR vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 6:53 AM IST
After their defeat against KXIP on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking for victory in their next outing against Rajasthan Royals. This is the 33rd match of the IPL 2020 will be the first encounter of the doubleheader Saturday. The match, scheduled to commence at 3.30 pm IST, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
Talking about the two teams, it will be their 23rd encounter against each other. The Men in Pink have been performing loosely this season and will be looking forward to putting their act together in the upcoming match. They have scored victory in just three of the eight matches played in the tournament so far.
For RCB, the Virat Kohli-led team have won five out of the eight fixtures so far and will be looking forward to securing a place for them in the playoffs. The team has been performing exceptionally well this year.
Apart from Kohli’s disappointing performance in the first three matches, the team has been in form this year.
RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Score / Scorecard
RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details
October 17 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Jofra Archer
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes
IPL 2020 RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer
RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat
RR vs RCB IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal
