RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RR vs RCB match, September 29, 1930 IST

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, September 29. The match between Bangalore and Rajasthan is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Bangalore-based outfit are coming into this game with the hope to consolidate their spot in the top four of the IPL table by collecting all two points from this encounter.

On the other hand, the 2008 IPL champions will hope to move up in the top four by winning this game.

Royal are coming into this game after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Bangalore hammered the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs in their previous game.

Ahead of the 43rd match of IPL, which will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs RCB Telecast

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The RR vs RCB match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, at 07:30 pm IST.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Evin Lewis, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson

RR vs RCB Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller/Glenn Phillips, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia/Shreyas Gopal, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya.

