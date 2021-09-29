RR vs RCB Head to Head record in IPL/IPL 2021: Most Runs, key stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday, at the Dubai International Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB recently handed reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) a massive 54-run defeat and secured their place in the top three with 12 points. Meanwhile, RR will need a win to resurrect their standing, as they are coming off back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win for Sanju Samson-led side will carry them to 10 points and provide some temporary relief from the burgeoning mid-table battle between three other teams battling out for a top-four finish.

RR and RCB top scorer in IPL 2021:

Sanju Samson is the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the IPL. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter has scored 433 runs in 10 games at an average of 54.12. Notably, Samson scored a superb half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday to become the highest run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2021. He leapfrogged veteran Delhi Capitals opener, Shikhar Dhawan (430 runs) to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting chart, he has scored 307 runs from 10 matches at an average of 34.11

RR vs RCB head to head:

Both sides have faced each other on 24 occasions, the Bangalore-based franchise emerged winners 11 times. While 10 games went in Rajasthan’s favour, however, three games got abandoned.

RR vs RCB Previous game

The last time the two teams faced in the cash rich league RCB won the match by 10 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

RCB won by 10 wickets

RCB won by seven wickets

RCB won by eight wickets

No Result

RR won by seven wickets

RR vs RCB telecast and live-streaming

The 43rd match of IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the RR vs RCB match is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

RR vs RCB Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), David Miller or Glenn Phillips, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here