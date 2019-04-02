Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

RR vs RCB, IPL 2019 Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 11:49 PM IST

Match 14, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 02 April, 2019

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Shreyas Gopal

23:39(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:31(IST)

RCB did will to take the game to the last over but they were always 15-20 runs short . This was a clinical performance from the royals and they will be happy to get their first points on the board.

23:29(IST)

RAJASTHAN WIN: A scintillating win by Rajasthan over Bangalore. They outplayed the opposition in all departments and won the match by seven wickets. A convincing win here. Rajasthan get their first win here. 

23:24(IST)

OUT: Another drop by RCB, but a difficult chance. Siraj makes Smith to square leg and Negi drops. In the same over Moeen drops Tripathi. This is poor fielding by RCB. The score has moved to 154/2 as Smith and Tripathi bring up fifty partnership. But finally Umesh catches one to dismiss Smith. It's 154/3 in 19 overs. 

23:18(IST)

This match looks all but over as Saini is leaking runs. He gives Tripathi length and the youngster is quick to get a four from it. Another ordinary performance by RCB this. RR are 150/2. 

23:09(IST)

Siraj comes back to bowl another over. What is baffling is that all the pacers have bowled only outside the off stump and that leaves them less chance on bagging a wicket. Tripathi too slams a boundary to take the score to 131/2. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:05(IST)

Wow !! How costly will that prove . Umesh is generally such a safe fielder . Chahal has been outstanding . His understanding of the craft and his own strengths is amazing.

23:05(IST)

DROP: Disaster for RCB in the field once again. Chahal flights the ball and Smith goes for an aerial shot over the covers. Umesh has an easy chance, but puts it down near the boundary. A costly miss once again. Rajasthan are 123/3. 

23:01(IST)

Stoinis starts a fresh over and he is welcomed with a four by Rahul Tripathi. That means Rajasthan add another 10 runs from the over and the target required has come down to 38 in 30 balls. RR are 121/2 in 15 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:53(IST)

Butler is such a key player not only for the royals but also for England . He is a match winner and one of the reasons that England will start as favourites for the World Cup.

22:50(IST)

OUT: Here is a big wicket as Chahal removes set man Buttler for 59. Buttler doesn't connect well and Stoinis takes a simple catch at long off. That means that Rajasthan are now 104/2. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:46(IST)

I’d be tempted to get a slip in place because wickets are of the essence . The only way RCB will win this game is if they pick up wickets . At the moment though, I see this game getting over in the 18th over.

22:44(IST)

FIFTY FOR BUTTLER: Now it's turn for Moeen Ali to have a bowl. And Buttler dances down the track to get a four. That brings up a fifty for him, his fourth in Jaipur. And on the next ball he smacks a big six. 

22:41(IST)

Luck not going RCB's way at the moment as he gets one to edge from Smith, but that goes for a four as well. Rajasthan are cruising at 87/1.  

22:37(IST)
22:34(IST)

There is another change in the bowling as Stoinis comes on.  And he hits the latter for a four through midwicket. In fact make it two as Buttler hits another one through the same direction. It's 72/1 in 9 overs. 

22:28(IST)

OUT: And finally Chahal comes into the attack. He should have come on a lot earlier, and perhaps RCB could have started with him. And he has produced a wicket in his first over as he traps Rahane LBW. RR are 60/1 in 7.4 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:25(IST)

It’s a little surprising that RCB s main weapon hasn’t been brought on yet . Yuzi Chahal is a match winner and you want him bowling to butler before butler gets set ... also you want him bowling before the dew sets in.

22:22(IST)

After the time out Siraj continues. It's a surprise that Kohli still hasn't brought on the spinners. Also the fast bowlers are not attacking the stumps. Rajasthan are 58/0 at the moment. 

22:18(IST)
22:15(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: This is a good passage of play for RCB as they are getting a lot of dots in right now. This will certainly build pressure on the opposition batsmen. But Rahane comes up with a great escape shot and flicks Saini for a four. That is also fifty partnership. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:12(IST)

I’m a little surprised that RCB haven’t gone to spin yet . The two openers seem very very comfortable against pace and one would have thought that RCB would mix it up and get spin into play early on.

22:11(IST)

It's time for change in the bowling as Mohammed Siraj has a bowl. He starts well bowling outside the off stump and Rahane misses twice. It's a good start for the young bowler. Make it four dots on the trot. RR are still 45/0. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:08(IST)

Butler and Jinx aren’t thinking about just two points.. They looking at trying to wrap this up with an over or two to spare.

22:07(IST)

FOUR: Buttler and Rahane are displaying great form and the former hits another boundary through the covers. This is great batting once again. Rajasthan have moved to 41/0 in 3.4 overs. 

22:04(IST)

To end Umesh's over, Rahane adds two more boundaries. That should give him a lot of confidence. That is great batting by Rajasthan openers as the score moves to 33/0 after 11 overs. 

22:03(IST)

Umesh continues. And he is taking a cautious approach while Buttler is going for his shots. That is the kind of form he is in. He makes the most of the over and adds five runs to his personal score. Rajasthan have moved to 25/0 in 2.4 overs now. 

21:59(IST)
21:58(IST)

Buttler doesn't stop there and creams Saini for another boundary through covers. This is exceptional batting from Buttler as RR are 18/0 after 2 overs. 

21:57(IST)

There is some movment off the pitch for Navdeep Saini, first up. The ball goes away from Buttler as he attempts to play a shot. And Kohli has dropped a difficult chance as Rahane edges one. That came straight into Kohli's hand and this could be a costly miss. On the very next ball Buttler plays a straight shot for four. RR are 14/0. 

(AFP)

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur:
He has conceded runs at over 10 an over (10.13) in the 18 matches he has played for the Royals. The second worst is Ben Stokes, who has gone at an economy rate of 10.02.

During the last two seasons in overs 17 to 20, Unadkat has leaked runs at an economy of 12.65 - on par with Mohit Sharma for the worst economy in this phase (minimum 50 balls).

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Tuesday (April 2) from 8:00 PM onwards. RR vs RCB live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to log their first win of the season and get their campaign back of track before its too late, when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday. Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Owing to better net run rate Royals are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Royals too, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings though they gave a good fight going down. After M.S. Dhoni led Chennai to 175/5 despite a slow start, Royals kept themselves in the chase throughout but eventually fell short by eight runs with Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes scoring a 26-ball 46.

Since the 'Mankading' incident, Jos Buttler has failed to get going and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too, failed on Sunday night. Returning from a one-year ban for his role in ball tampering, former Australia captain Steve Smith is also struggling to find his rhythm although there are questions as to whether he should bat at No.3. Sanju Samson struck a brilliant hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Smith can be best utilised at No.3 and it remains to be seen how Royals' think-tank go about it. Ashton Turner is yet to get a game and in order to steady their ship, Royals could draft in the dashing Australian batsman who smashed an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes as India's total of 358-9 was made to look ordinary in the end of the fourth ODI in the recently concluded series. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has been excellent for the Royals and would look to continue his good work but will need support from the other end as well. Coming to the visitors, Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked listless against Sunrisers on Sunday with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow taking thier bowlers to the cleaners en route whirlwind hundreds. Despite having Kohli and AB De Villiers in their batting arsenal, RCB have failed to deliver with the team being over-dependent on the star pair.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.
