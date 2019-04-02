RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Match at Jaipur: Buttler Departs After Slamming Fifty

21:57(IST)

There is some movment off the pitch for Navdeep Saini, first up. The ball goes away from Buttler as he attempts to play a shot. And Kohli has dropped a difficult chance as Rahane edges one. That came straight into Kohli's hand and this could be a costly miss. On the very next ball Buttler plays a straight shot for four. RR are 14/0.