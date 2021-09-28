RR vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 43: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

In the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off against Rajasthan Royal (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 29. At present, RCB are in a strong position with 12 points from ten games and a win against the Sanja Samson-led outfit will take them closer to the play-off berth.

On the other hand, RR have just eight points in their kitty and they are currently involved in a four-way race to finish at the fourth spot in the IPL table. A win against RCB will increase Rajasthan’s chance of fourth spot finish ahead of the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Rajasthan are coming into this game after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and they cannot afford any more slips up if they wish to reach the next stage of the league.

Ahead of the 43rd match of IPL between Rajasthan and Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Wednesday, September 20 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller/Glenn Phillips, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia/Shreyas Gopal, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here