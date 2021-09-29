RR vs RCB Predicted XI For IPL 2021, Match 43: Time For Rajasthan Royals to Bring in Glenn Phillips

It’s clear what’s failing Rajasthan Royals in UAE. Their batters. Barring captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team is simply not being able put together a combined batting display so far since IPL 2021 resumed.

So what do they need to do? Well, they need other batters to start contributing. The only reason that they are still in the race to make the playoffs is because of the consistency of Samson this season.

Their two major overseas big-hitters in Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone haven’t made a significant contribution yet. Both have got the starts but failed to capitalise on them.

It’s time Glenn Phillips should get a game and either Lewis or Livingstone will have to make the way. They may also want to bring someone in the middle-order who can hold the innings together and lift some weight of Samson’s shoulders.

RR Probable XI: Evin Lewis/Glenn Phillips, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a high thanks to a commanding with over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Not much is going wrong with them right now except they need to produce such performances more consistently.

As of now, the only concern is the form of Kyle Jamieson who hasn’t picked a wicket in the two games he’s played after IPL resumed earlier this month. RCB can give Dushmantha Chameera a game in place of Jamieson and maybe bring back Tim David in place of Dan Christian to further shore up their batting.

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

