RR vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will not only have a chance to avenge their previous loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) but also to inch closer to book a spot in the top four. The Royals won their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while SRH lost their previous match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The resurgent Royals need to keep up their winning momentum and should give their best against SRH. RR’s batting line-up changes have worked so far with the availability of Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa in the top and Jos Buttler, skipper Steve Smith to guide them in the middle overs. However, they will need to revisit their bowling attack as it may not be as easy against SRH.

It will be a crucial match for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as every win from here on will count for their inclusion for the playoffs. Skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been the best of the batting lot so far, with Kane Williamson and Mohammed Nabi coming close next. The team management needs to plug the middle-order fall of wickets and reassess their bowling attack too.

The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 20 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: Jonny Bairstow

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeper: Jonny Bairstow

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: David Warner, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi and Jofra Archer

RR vs SRH IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(wK), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi