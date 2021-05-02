RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, May 2, 03:30 pm IST

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will next take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Both the inaugural winners and the 2016 champions are having a poor season in the 14th edition of the cash-rich leagues. While Hyderabad have lost five out of their opening six games, Rajasthan have managed to win two encounters in as many games.

Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad were beaten in their previous encounter and would look to go back to winning ways, when they face each other in Sunday’s first doubleheader. The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hammered Hyderabad in their last match by seven wickets. Rajasthan were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

SRH are placed at the last spot in the IPL table with just one win and Rajasthan are sitting at seventh place with four points.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

RR vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between RR vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

RR vs SRH Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 2nd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, David Miller

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Uanadkat

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here