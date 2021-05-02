- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, May 2, 03:30 pm IST
Check here RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also, check the schedule of the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:10 AM IST
Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will next take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Both the inaugural winners and the 2016 champions are having a poor season in the 14th edition of the cash-rich leagues. While Hyderabad have lost five out of their opening six games, Rajasthan have managed to win two encounters in as many games.
Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad were beaten in their previous encounter and would look to go back to winning ways, when they face each other in Sunday’s first doubleheader. The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hammered Hyderabad in their last match by seven wickets. Rajasthan were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous game.
SRH are placed at the last spot in the IPL table with just one win and Rajasthan are sitting at seventh place with four points.
Ahead of the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:
RR vs SRH Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
RR vs SRH Live Streaming
The match between RR vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
RR vs SRH Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, May 2nd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).
RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kane Williamson
Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, David Miller
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Uanadkat
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
