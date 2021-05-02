- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28 at Arun Jaitley stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Check the live score and match updates of RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28 on News18 Sports. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Delhi Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:16 AM IST
The two bottom placed teams – Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – will lock horns with each other in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium of Delhi. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad are coming into the match after losing their previous encounters. While the Sanju Samson-led outfit were beaten the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Hyderabad were hammered by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets.
Rajasthan are placed at the seventh spot in the IPL table with four points from six games, Hyderabad are sitting at the last spot with one win from their opening six games.
The IPL 2021 RR vs SRH match is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.
RR vs SRH Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 27-39 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 23 per cent.
RR vs SRH 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
The match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
RR vs SRH Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley pitch is known for supporting batters and the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be a high scoring affair.
RR vs SRH Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (13 matches – RR 6 | SRH 7 | N/R 0)
Rajasthan and Hyderabad have faced each other 13 times in the Indian Premier League, with SRH taking seven games while RR have emerged victorious on 13 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
SRH won by eight wickets
RR won by five wickets
RR won by seven wickets
SRH won by five wickets
SRH won by 11 runs
RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kane Williamson
Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, David Miller
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Uanadkat
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Sunrisers HyderabadProbable Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
