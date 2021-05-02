RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: All Eyes on David Warner After Captaincy Rejig

RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021: SRH management in a statement had made it clear that they would like to change the foreign players’ composition in the team, and that could well mean that Warner could have to sit out in the match against RR.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed RR will clash with bottom of the table, SRH. Royals promised much at the start of the season but since then have seen their form decline in the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, have gifted away a few matches and not made the most of their opportunities and now find themselves with an uphill task to make a comeback in the competition. They would hope that a change in captaincy will also change the fortunes of the franchise.

RR

The Royals have not gelled and performed as a unit. There have been some individual performances but three to four players have not collectively delivered in a match. Skipper Sanju Samson holds the key to their batting in the top-order. He started with a hundred but then registered three single-digit scores before again recording a couple of 40s. Samson has to score big and do so at a high rate to give Royals any chance of making a comeback in the tournament.

SRH

The change at the helm might just be the masterstroke SRH needed to reverse their dwindling fortunes in IPL 2021. Warner has been a patch of the destructive batsman he was in the past and a complete focus on his batting might help him re-discover his best for SRH. He has a scoring rate of just 110.28 in the competition. Jonny Bairstow has been the standout batsman for the Sunrisers with 218 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 141.55.

SRH have a big problem with their lower order. There is no depth after Manish Pandey and skipper Kane Williamson in the middle order with the likes of Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad and Virat Singh not making any substantial contribution with the bat.

