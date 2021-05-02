T20 CARNIVAL

RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: All Eyes on David Warner After Captaincy Rejig

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 28 IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of RR vs SRH IPL 14

13:51 (IST)

Ajinkya Rahane (replaced by Steven Smith) – RR IN 2019

Ajinkya Rahane was replaced by the Australian Steven Smith mid-way in IPL 2019 after the franchise got off to a disastrous start under his leadership winning just two of the eight matches which placed them at number 7 on the points table.

13:44 (IST)

Previous instances where captains were removed during the season - 

Dinesh Karthik (replaced by Eoin Morgan) – KKR in 2020

Dinesh Karthik was having a torrid time with the bat in the UAE in 2020 and had managed just 108 runs in 7 matches at an average of 15.42 before he was replaced by the England limited overs’ skipper, Eoin Morgan mid-way into the tournament. KKR had witnessed a see-saw first half under the leadership of Karthik winning 4 and losing 3 of their first seven matches.

13:36 (IST)

“I fail to understand, if things were going so well for them, what was the need to bring in so many changes in the last two seasons. Also, with the kind of statement SRH camp has made, it is clear that Warner will not be a part of the team. This just means the downfall of a team." On the other hand, Ajay Jadeja said, this could just have a positive impact on Warner and he might display his aggressive game once again, which the fans have been wanting to see for a long time.

13:31 (IST)

Nehra also hinted at some problems at the coaching and management level that might be hampering the team’s performance. “I think Sunrisers are the most improved team since 2015, along with Mumbai Indians. They even managed to win the tournament once, and made it to the final on another occasion. But the way Tom Moody was axed last season, and brought in again this year, that goes on to show, all is not well in SRH camp. Then David Warner also went on to clarify that it was the selectors who dropped Manish Pandey in the game against Delhi — this just shows, that the decision-makers are not on the same page.”

13:26 (IST)

There could be many long and short-term implications of the move, for the team which has just managed to win a solitary game in IPL 2021, and lost five. Asked the same question, former India pacer Ashish Nehra said, that such moves never reap immediate fruits. “Back in 2014 in the UAE edition, SRH had removed Shikhar Dhawan from captaincy and got in Darren Sammy. Last year for KKR, Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as skipper. I think such teams tend to struggle during the season,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

13:18 (IST)

This is not the first time SRH have changed their skipper midway through the season. Back in 2014, during the UAE leg, Shikhar Dhawan was removed from the leadership role and Darren Sammy was brought in as the captain. 

13:10 (IST)

SRH find themselves in a mess at the moment as not only they are last in the points table, but also David Warner has been axed from the captaincy midway through the season. It will be interesting to see if he is included in the playing XI or not. 

13:06 (IST)

Hello and welcome to match no.28 in IPL 2021, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are placed at the bottom of the points table currently, and this will be a good chance for them to get their campaign on track. 

RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: All Eyes on David Warner After Captaincy Rejig

RR vs SRH Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021: SRH management in a statement had made it clear that they would like to change the foreign players’ composition in the team, and that could well mean that Warner could have to sit out in the match against RR.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed RR will clash with bottom of the table, SRH. Royals promised much at the start of the season but since then have seen their form decline in the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, have gifted away a few matches and not made the most of their opportunities and now find themselves with an uphill task to make a comeback in the competition. They would hope that a change in captaincy will also change the fortunes of the franchise.

RR

The Royals have not gelled and performed as a unit. There have been some individual performances but three to four players have not collectively delivered in a match. Skipper Sanju Samson holds the key to their batting in the top-order. He started with a hundred but then registered three single-digit scores before again recording a couple of 40s. Samson has to score big and do so at a high rate to give Royals any chance of making a comeback in the tournament.

SRH

The change at the helm might just be the masterstroke SRH needed to reverse their dwindling fortunes in IPL 2021. Warner has been a patch of the destructive batsman he was in the past and a complete focus on his batting might help him re-discover his best for SRH. He has a scoring rate of just 110.28 in the competition. Jonny Bairstow has been the standout batsman for the Sunrisers with 218 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 141.55.

SRH have a big problem with their lower order. There is no depth after Manish Pandey and skipper Kane Williamson in the middle order with the likes of Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad and Virat Singh not making any substantial contribution with the bat.

