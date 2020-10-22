- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
RR vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2020 Today's Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online
IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 1 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RR vs SRH match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
RR vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2020 Today's Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online | Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Royals returned to winning ways after they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. Jos Butler lit-up Sharjah grounds with his stroke play and held the fort for RR with an unbeaten 70 runs off 48 balls. He was aided by skipper Steve Smith who survived an initial lbw scare and went to score an unbeaten 26, the duo completed a fifty-run partnership and with it a comfortable win against CSK.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who’ve been blowing hot and cold throughout the tournament lost a close game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even though David Warner’s team chased a target of 164 runs and managed a tie, KKR won the game in the Super Over. SRH will not only look forward for a win against RR, but also to avenge their previous five wicket loss to RR in IPL 2020.
SRH and RR have faced off on 11 occasions in the IPL, with SRH taking six wins against RR’s five.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)start?
The match will be played on October 22.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat or Ankit Rajpoot
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
