RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Royal Roma Cricket Club will clash against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Rome on Wednesday. Having lost all four matches played, MKCC lie at the bottom of the points table, while with two wins and two losses, RRCC are placed second. The outing is titled strongly in favour of RRCC. The match will be played at 05:45 pm IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

RRCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

RRCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome Live Score

RRCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome Match Details

November 04 – 05:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club captain: Mubarak Hossain

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vice-captain: Bentota Perera

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Mubarak Hossain

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club batsmen: Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Muneeb Niazi, Umar Shahzad

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club all-rounders: Bentota Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club bowlers: Gohar Nisar, Anil Kumar, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin

RRCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club playing 11 against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain (WK), Umar Shahzad, Hassan Mubashar, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh, Shoiab Awan, Kulwinder Ram, Anil Kumar, Surajpal Singh, Milap Singh

RRCC vs MKCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Roma Cricket Club: Sadeeth Varadharajah (WK), Dinuk Samarawickrama, Bentota Perera, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sami Ullah, Michele Batista Comi, NNDS Paththuwadura, Zahid Cheema, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Gohar Nisar