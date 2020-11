RRCC vs PCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RRCC vs PCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RRCC vs PCC Dream11 Best Picks / RRCC vs PCC Dream11 Captain / RRCC vs PCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the second match of the day, Royal Roma Cricket Club will be up against Padova Cricket Club. This is the first match that the two teams will be playing in the seven days series. Both these teams are low on experience, as a result, not a lot can be said about the winning probability.

ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club match will commence from 3:45 PM IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club team news:

In the first match of the series, Royal Roma Cricket Club’s Mandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahmood, Alessandro Sabelli, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar will be on the bench, while Padova Cricket Club’s Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando too will not be seen on the ground for this match.

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club Live Streaming:

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club: Match Details

November 2 - 3:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard:

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club captain: Rishan Kavinda

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club vice-captain: Kulwinder Ram

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club wicket keeper: Nissanka Kuda

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club batsmen: Asad Ali, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Rishan Kavinda

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club all-rounders: Daham Rusiru, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Nur Mohammod

ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club bowlers: Milap Singh, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva.

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club playing 11 against Padova Cricket Club: Nur Mohammod, Muhammad Bilal, Dharamvir Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Usman Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan.

RRCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Roma Cricket Club: Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo.