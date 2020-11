RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Best Picks / RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Captain / RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the third match of Tuesday, November 3, Royal Roma Cricket Club will be playing against Royal Parma Cricket Club. The match will commence from 5:45 PM IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. |Currently, the two teams have played two matches each. In the series, Royal Parma Cricket Club have not lost a single match. Securing a victory in today’s match would help the team in continuing their winning streak.

Previously, the two teams faced each other on November 2. In the outing, Royal Parma Cricket Club defeated Royal Roma Cricket Club by seven wickets. Apart from this match, Royal Roma Cricket Club has faced Padova Cricket club and Royal Parma Cricket Club has faced Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club earlier. In these two outings, both RRCC and RPCC were on the winning end.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

November 3 - 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

RRCC vs RPCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Parma Cricket Club: Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Hassan Mubashar, Shoiab Awan, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Nur Mohammod, Rajwinder Singh (c), Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood.

RRCC vs RPCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Parma Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Roma Cricket Club: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat.