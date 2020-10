RSCC vs CTL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RSCC vs CTL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RSCC vs CTL Dream11 Best Picks / RSCC vs CTL Dream11 Captain / RSCC vs CTL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In Group B, Raval Sporting CC will take on the unbeaten Catalunya in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona today. CTL have won all three matches they have played and are placed at the second position in the group, only behind Falco Zalmi CC due to difference in run rate.

They will try to keep their winning streak going when they take on RSCC. RSCC are not far behind, having won two out of three games, they occupy the third spot on the points table. They will certainly be tough to beat even for CTL. It all comes down to who performs better on the given occasion. The match will be played at 12:30 IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

RSCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya: Live Score / Scorecard

RSCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya: Match Details

October 21 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya vice-captain: Manish Manwani

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya wicketkeeper: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya batsmen: Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Yasin

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya all-rounders: Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Rohin Kumar

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya bowlers: Numan Ali, Shaukat Shahbaz, Syed Sherazi

RSCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Lovepreet Singh (WK), Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Kishitij Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan

RSCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Naveed Aslam, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Muhammad Safdar Khan, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Syed Sherazi