RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Raval Sporting CC will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. It will be their first match in the series and both will try to do better than they did in the last tournament in which they could not make it out of the league stage. RSCC have the likes of Manish Manwani, Amit Das and Numan Ali, who could be key players for their side, while CTT have Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh and Ghulam Sarwar, who can evenly match their rivals. Fans can expect a close contest here. The match will be played at 01:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Live Score / Scorecard

RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Match Details

November 13 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC captain: Manish Manwani

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC vice-captain: Umair Aftab

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC wicketkeeper: Lovepreet Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC batsmen: Amit Das, Himanshu John, Tahir Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC all-rounders: Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar, Umair Aftab

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC bowlers: Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Sarwar

RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Lovepreet Singh (WK), Amit Das, Himanshu John, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan

RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Tahir Ilyas (WK), Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Amir Raza, Hardeep Singh, Razaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Ghulam Sarwar