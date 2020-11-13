RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Best Picks / RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Captain / RSCC vs CTT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Raval Sporting CC will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. It will be their first match in the series and both will try to do better than they did in the last tournament in which they could not make it out of the league stage. RSCC have the likes of Manish Manwani, Amit Das and Numan Ali, who could be key players for their side, while CTT have Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh and Ghulam Sarwar, who can evenly match their rivals. Fans can expect a close contest here. The match will be played at 01:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Live Score / Scorecard
RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Match Details
November 13 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC captain: Manish Manwani
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC vice-captain: Umair Aftab
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC wicketkeeper: Lovepreet Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC batsmen: Amit Das, Himanshu John, Tahir Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur
BCCI Plans to Float Tender for New IPL Franchise After Diwali, Mega Auction in 2021 Likely - Report
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC all-rounders: Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar, Umair Aftab
ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC bowlers: Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Sarwar
RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Lovepreet Singh (WK), Amit Das, Himanshu John, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan
RSCC vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Tahir Ilyas (WK), Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Amir Raza, Hardeep Singh, Razaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Ghulam Sarwar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking