RSCC vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC and Fateh CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Raval Sporting CC will face off Fateh CC in the last game on the eighth day of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona on November 18 at 5 pm IST. The match will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams are at the bottom on the points table. While RSCC have played 4 games till now out of which they lost 3, FCC have lost all the 5 games they played and there is no chance to get into ECS Knockouts. Meanwhile, Raval Sporting CC currently hold the eighth position in the points table and will have to win almost every game from here on with a significant margin to stand a chance to be in the top four.

RSCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

RSCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC: Live Score / Scorecard

RSCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC: Match Details

November 18 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC captain: Manish Manwani

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC vice-captain: Happy Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel, Manish Kumar Tokhi

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC batsmen: A. Das, M. Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC CC all-rounders: M. Manwani, Happy Singh, A. Borikar

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC bowlers: R. Singh, K. Singh, U. Ansar

RSCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani (c), Amit Das, Numan Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Nandan Bathani, Usman Ansar

RSCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh sr, Trilochan Singh

