RSCC vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Raval Sporting CC square off against Gracia CC on Thursday at 12:30 pm IST.

It will be the first match for both the teams in the tournament and both will try to finish on top. The team which adapts quickly to the quick conditions will likely prevail. Batsmen will have an edge here if we go by few of the previous matches.

RSCC has back to back matches today, so the outcome of this one would likely have an impact on the morale of the players going into the next match. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 15 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC captain: Manish Manwani

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC vice-captain: Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC wicketkeeper: Lovepreet Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC batsmen: Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rohit Rana

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC all-rounders: Heera Mahey, Unnatkumar Patel, Heera Mahey

ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC bowlers: Rohin Kumar, Ishan Patel, Lovely Singh

RSCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Gracia CC: Lovepreet Singh (WK), Nilkeshkumar Patel, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Unnatkumar Patel, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Ishan Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali

RSCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Kuldeep Lal (WK), Amol Rathod, Aditya Thakur, Ravinder Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey, Faran Afzal, Rohit Rana, Paramjit Singh, Lovely Singh, Vicky Sodhi