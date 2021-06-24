RST vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 match, June 24, 12:30 pm IST

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights Dream11, RST vs AUK Dream11 Latest Update, RST vs AUK Dream11 Win, RST vs AUK Dream11 App, RST vs AUK Dream11 2021, RST vs AUK Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, RST vs AUK Dream11 Live Streaming

RST vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Royal Strikers and Atlas UTC Knights:

Royal Strikers will be taking on Atlas UTC Knights in the 37th and 38th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 24, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

The Royal Strikers will be desperate to get off the mark in the match against Atlas UTC Knights. The franchise has failed to produce any significant performances in the T20 Championship as they have lost all their six matches. The Royal Strikers are languishing as the wooden-spooners on Group A points table. In their last fixture, they were defeated by Southern Crusaders by ten wickets.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, have experienced contrasting fortunes. The Knights have secured victory in as many as five league matches while losing just one. They are currently enjoying their stay at the second position on the Group A points table and will be looking forward to continuing the momentum. Atlas UTC Knights defeated defending champions Marsa by nine wickets in their most recent match of ECS T10 Malta.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Atlas UTC Knights; here is everything you need to know:

RST vs AUK Telecast

The Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights match will not be broadcasted in India.

RST vs AUK Live Streaming

The match between RST vs AUK is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

RST vs AUK Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 24, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

RST vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Samuel Stanislaus

Vice-Captain- Kushlesh Koppaka

Suggested Playing XI for RST vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanish Mani

Batsmen: Samuel Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese

All-rounders: Basil George, Kushlesh Koppaka, Savio Thomas

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu

RST vs AUK Probable XIs:

Royal Strikers: Savio Thomas (C & WK), Kushlesh Koppaka, Febin Poulose, Livin Varghese, Jithin Joy, Sebin Thomas, Clinto Paul, Sanish Mani, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Rubin James

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus (C), Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew (WK), Basil George, Nithin Babu, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here