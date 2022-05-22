RST vs DCN Dream11 Team Prediction For MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs May 22, 11:30 AM IST

RST vs DCN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match between Royal Strikers and Deccan: In the eighth match of the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022, Royal Strikers will be squaring off against Deccan.Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is all set to host the much-fancied game on Sunday, May 22 at 11:30 AM IST.

Since this is the first game for both sides, they will be pumped up to score a victory and announce their arrival in the league in style. Royal Strikers have a balanced lineup with a perfect blend of youth and experience. Nilesh Pagare and Ainool Hafisz are the crucial players for Royal Strikers.

Deccan, on the other hand, will be expecting good performances from players like Azman Ahmad Tajri and Shubani Shaik.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Deccan, here is everything you need to know:

RST vs DCN Telecast

Royal Strikers vs Deccan game will not be telecast in India

RST vs DCN Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RST vs DCN Match Details

RST vs DCN match will be played at theKinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpurat 11:30 AM IST on May 22, Sunday.

RST vs DCN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vijaykumar Birdar

Vice-captain: Chandan Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for RST vs DCN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anil Fellixx, Vijaykumar Birdar

Batters: Ariff Jamaluddin, Azman Tajri, Mirinyage Nalin Hudson, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal

All-rounders: Chandan Kumar, Vasu Seelamneni

Bowlers: Subhani Shaik, Santosh Gosavi, Ramineni Pawan

RST vs DCN Probable XIs

Royal Strikers: Syahir Syamael, Anil Fellixx, Amir Aiman Azmi, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Mirinyage Nalin Hudson, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Santosh Gosavi, Hasnat Nisar, Chandan Kumar, Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afindi

Deccan: Vignesh Viswanathan, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Rehmanatullah, Venkata Makkeni, Subhani Shaik, Girish Chandra Mathpal, Mohan Reddy, Srikanth Kasi, Vasu Seelamneni, Vijaykumar Birdar,Ramineni Pawan

