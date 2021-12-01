RST vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match 33, December 1, 01:00 pm IST

RST vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Royal Strikers and Gozo: Two struggling teams – Royal Strikers and Gozo will square off each other in the 33rd and 34th matches of ECS T10 Malta 2021 on Wednesday, December 1. The first match is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, the reverse fixture will commence at 03:00 PM IST.

Notably, both sides are yet to open their account in the ongoing tournament after four matches each. The two teams have lost all four games on the trot and need to make massive improvements in all departments if they want to survive in this competition.

The Strikers are coming off a nine-wicket and 53-run defeats against Marsa on Tuesday. Gozo lost both their encounters against American University of Malta by 26-runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Gozo; here is everything you need to know:

RST vs GOZ Telecast

The Royal Strikers vs Gozo match will not be broadcasted in India.

RST vs GOZ Live Streaming

The match between RST vs GOZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

RST vs GOZ Match Details

The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, December 1 at 01:00 pm IST. Both sides will face each other in a reverse clash on the same day at the same venue, starts at 03:00 PM IST.

RST vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kushlesh Koppaka

Vice-Captain: Aji Wilson

Suggested Playing XI for RST vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Savio Thomas

Batsmen: Indika Thilan Perera, Ashwin Raju, Alwin John

All-rounders: Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Jerin Jacob, Aji Wilson

Bowlers: Rubin James, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon

RST vs GOZ Probable XIs:

Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Ashwin Raju, Savio Thomas (c), Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Alwin John, Rejit Abraham, Shijil Shaji, Jaimon Johnson, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome

Gozo: Shiju Vava, Joshby Job, Sandesh Khatri, Aji Wilson, Rajan Sharma Barahi, Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (c), Indika Thilan Perera, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here