RST vs MAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 16, 12:30 PM IST Wednesday

RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Royal Strikers and Marsa: Royal Strikers will be up against Marsa in the ninth and tenth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 16, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Royal Strikers had a forgettable start to their campaign in ECS T10 Malta. The franchise lost their first two matches against the American University of Malta by 72 runs and seven wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, their last match against Atlas UTC Knights was abandoned due to rain.They are currently languishing at the second last position on the Group A points table. While the Strikers bowling unit has performed decently in the Championship, the batsmen need to take responsibility and score runs.

Marsa, on the other hand, are deemed as the favorite to win the match against Royal Strikers. They will be playing their first game of ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday. Marsa won their first title in the ECS last year as they produced a stunning show in the final to lift the ECS T10 Malta 2020 trophy.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Marsa; here is everything you need to know:

RST vs MAR Telecast

The Royal Strikers vs Marsa match will not be broadcast in India.

RST vs MAR Live Streaming

The match between RST vs MAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RST vs MAR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and Marsa at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 16, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Khan

Vice-Captain: Fanyan Mughal

Suggested Playing XI for RST vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna

Batsmen: Kushlesh Koppaka, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders: Sebin Thomas, Mohammed Shareef, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal

Bowlers: Savio Thomas, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas

RST vs MAR Probable XIs

Royal Strikers: Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani, Srinivas Mukkamala (WK)

Marsa: Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (C), Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Niraj Khanna

