RST vs SOC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Malta 2021 Royal Strikers vs Southern Crusaders Match, June 21 4:30 PM IST Monday

RST vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders ECS T10 Malta 2021: Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Malta 2021 tournament on Monday, June 21. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex, in Malta and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm (IST).

The Strikers are yet to open their account in the ECS T10 Malta and currently find themselves languishing last at the Group A standings. They have lost all their four matches of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, their opponents the Crusaders also have a similar record in the tournament. However, they are in fourth position due to a better net-run-rate. Both struggling sides will look to get their first win and put an end to their losing streaks when they face each other at the Marsa Sports Complex.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 06:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

RST vs SOC Telecast

Not televised in India.

RST vs SOC Live Streaming

The match between RST vs SOC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app. RST vs SOC Match Details The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

RST vs SOC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Muhammad Bilal

Vice-captain: Livin Varghese

RST vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Bastiansz

Batsmen: Jithin Joy, Livin Varghese, Michael Goonetilleke,

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Savio Thomas, Sebin Thomas, Zeshan Yousaf

Bowlers: Jaison Jerome, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna

RST vs SOC Probable XIs

Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Savio Thomas (C), Livin Varghese, Sebin Thomas, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy, Sanish Mani (WK), Clinto Paul, Sebin Thomas, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Rejit Abraham

Southern Crusaders: Ryan Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke (C), Zeshan Yousaf, Bilal Khan, Angelo Delardon (WK), Eardley Chandiram, Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Royal Butt, Ezhaq Masih

