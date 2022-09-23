RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Smashes 40 Off 20 Balls; Fans Say Pick Him As Back-Up Opener For T20 World Cup 2022

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 40 runs off just 20 deliveries, proving once again that his hunger to score runs even after nine years of his retirement hasn’t diminished a bit. Turning up for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, the Master came out to open against England Legends and started playing his shots right from the word ‘go.’

Also Read: ‘India’s Best Team Has Both These Players; Don’t Care If They Are Both Keepers’

He started off with a boundary off Stephen Parry, before taking Chris Tremlett for back-to-back sixes which was followed by a four. By the time he perished, India has smashed 67 runs in the first six overs with the Master himself racing to 40 off just 20 balls which had three sixes and as many boundaries.

India vs Australia, 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

Nonetheless, #SachinTendulkar had started to trend on Twitter. Some of the fans also suggested that he must be India’s back-up opener for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Dear Team India! Let Virat Kohli bat at No.3. Because if you require a back-up opener for T20 World Cup, there’s one batting in Dehradun right now Still stepping out to quicks and hitting them for six#SachinTendulkar #RSWS #INDLvENGL — Aditya Bhattacharya (@aditya_bh16) September 22, 2022

At age 49, If He is in Pitch then he will dominate.🔥💥 God of Cricket for a Reason😎 #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/m0peYLEu8B — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 22, 2022

#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2022 Running between the wicket hitting the balls finding gaps scoring with 200+ strike rate and above all at the age of 49 .What else you need that’s the #God of #Cricket for you #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt #VootSelect #IndianLegends — Samyak jain (@samyakjain1991) September 22, 2022



Meanwhile, it needs to be seen how India fares when they take on Australia in the second T20I match in Nagpur on Friday. A loss here would mean a series loss for India which doesn’t augur well for Rohit Sharma’s captaincy future.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here